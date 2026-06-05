Becerra advances to November election in California governor's race

The Brief Becerra, the former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and Attorney General of California, will appear on the 2026 ballot Once an afterthought in the race, he surged in the final months and vowed he would maintain the state’s mantle as a chief antagonist to President Donald Trump. Who Becerra will face in the general election remains unclear as of Friday evening, with Republican Steve Hilton and Democrat Tom Steyer in the no. 2 and no. 3 spots, respectively.



Xavier Becerra has advanced to the November general election in the race for California governor, the Associated Press reported Friday night.

Becerra, the former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and Attorney General of California, will appear on the 2026 ballot following this week's primary election.

"More than ever, California needs our voices and our values," Becerra said in a statement on social media after the vote was called. "To the people and the voters of California, this is your state. Este es tu estado. We will not be bought. We will not be bullied. And we are never backing down."

Once an afterthought in the race, he surged in the final months and vowed he would maintain the state’s mantle as a chief antagonist to President Donald Trump.

As attorney general, Becerra filed more than 120 legal actions against the first Trump administration on everything from immigration to climate policy.

Who will Becerra face?

What we know:

Who Becerra will face in the general election remains unclear as of Friday evening, with Republican Steve Hilton and Democrat Tom Steyer in the no. 2 and no. 3 spots, respectively.

The Associated Press reports 66% of votes have been counted, as of 5 p.m.

Hilton has 26.4% of the votes, about 16,000 votes shy of Becerra.

As of 5 p.m., Steyer had 21% of the vote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.





The Source: The Associated Press



