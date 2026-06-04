Hilton campaigns in San Francisco as California primary votes still being counted

The Brief Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton visited San Francisco to meet with voters and begin building support for a potential November campaign, expressing confidence he will finish among the top two candidates in the primary. Attendees said they wanted to hear Hilton's positions on issues including crime and housing regulations, while supporters praised his outreach efforts. A small group of protesters gathered outside the event, while statewide ballot counting continued.



Even as votes continue to be counted in California's gubernatorial primary, one candidate spent part of Wednesday campaigning in the Bay Area.

Hilton looks ahead to November

Some were surprised to see Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton in San Francisco. With the primary election behind him, Hilton visited Osmanthus Dim Sum Lounge to meet with voters and begin laying the groundwork for a potential fall campaign.

Hilton acknowledged that ballots are still being counted and criticized the pace of the process, saying results should be available more quickly. Still, he expressed confidence that he will finish among the top two candidates and advance to the November election.

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"This is my plan to grow my support," Hilton said, gesturing to supporters gathered inside the restaurant. "To be out with the people of California desperate for change."

Former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, another leading candidate, also projected confidence on election night.

"I take nothing for granted. There are lots of ballots to be counted; it appears we are on track to advance to November," Becerra said.

Voters voice concerns

What they're saying:

Among those attending Hilton's event was Nelson Lum, a former San Francisco police officer who said he wanted to hear the candidate's views on crime.

"It's not an endorsement of anybody at this point," Lum said. "I'm certainly not going to exclude anyone because I want to hear their views."

Meina Young, with the Business and Housing Network, said she attended to discuss issues she sees as burdensome regulations in the rental housing market.

"I want to make our voices heard, and I feel that Steve has been very good," Young said. "This is our second time meeting with him."

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Small protest outside event

Outside the restaurant, a small group of protesters gathered after noticing signage for the event. They said they are concerned San Francisco is becoming more welcoming to Republican candidates.

"We're here today because we know San Francisco is a Democratic, progressive city," said Romalyn Schmaltz. "We're not going to just let a Republican come here and fundraise in our neighborhood without saying something."

Counting continues

What's next:

Ballots are still being counted statewide. More than 23 million ballots were mailed to California's registered voters for the primary election.

The extended counting process often fuels accusations of irregularities. Election officials and supporters of the system, however, say the process takes time to ensure every eligible ballot is counted accurately.