Becerra and Hilton will face off in November's election for governor of California

The Brief One week after California's primary election, Republican Steve Hilton advanced to the general election for governor in California. Xavier Becerra, the former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and Attorney General of California, advanced to the 2026 general election last Friday. Once an afterthought in the race, Becerra surged in the final months and vowed he would maintain the state’s mantle as a chief antagonist to President Donald Trump. Hilton, was endorsed in April by President Donald Trump.



Republican Steve Hilton has advanced to the general election for governor in California.

The Associated Press reported the outcome on Tuesday, one week following California's primary election. We now know the top two candidates who will face off in November in the gubernatorial race.

Pomona, CA 2026 - April 28: Steve Hilton, left, speaks tic Xavier Becerra during a break in a gubernatorial debate sponsored by CBS Television Stations, in partnership with Asian Pacific American Public Affairs (APAPA), at Pomona College on Tuesday, Expand

During the gubernatorial debates, Hilton sharply criticized democratic policies concerning homelessness, and said law enforcement and mental health treatment should be used to reduce the issue. In his campaign, Hilton made the case that the state desperately needs new leadership following more than 15 years of Democratic dominance.

On Friday, we learned Xavier Becerra advanced to the November general election in the race for California governor, the AP reported.

Becerra, the former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and Attorney General of California, will appear on the 2026 ballot along with Hilton.

"More than ever, California needs our voices and our values," Becerra said in a statement on social media after the vote was called in his favor on Friday. "To the people and the voters of California, this is your state. Este es tu estado. We will not be bought. We will not be bullied. And we are never backing down."

Once an afterthought in the race, he surged in the final months and vowed he would maintain the state’s mantle as a chief antagonist to President Donald Trump.

As attorney general, Becerra filed more than 120 legal actions against the first Trump administration on everything from immigration to climate policy.

General election showdown

What we know:

We now know Becerra will face Hilton.

Hilton faces a challenging electorate in the November election, as California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans. If elected, he would be the first GOP candidate to win statewide office since 2006.

He thinks he can beat the odds.

"My mission is clear: to go to Sacramento, clean up the corruption, cut your costs, help your business, and fix our schools," Hilton said in a statement.

"Xavier Becerra is the ultimate career politician. After 36 years in the political machine, his policies gave California the highest poverty rate, the highest unemployment rate, and the highest cost of living in America. Now he promises ‘no change' to those policies," Hilton said.

Becerra worked in the Biden administration. Upon learning that Hilton had advanced, Becerra issued the following statement:

"Last week, Californians sent a clear message: more than four million voters chose a different path than the one Steve Hilton and Donald Trump are offering. That's the mandate I'll carry into November," Becerra's statement read. "Here's what we're fighting for: a California where every child gets a great education, every family can afford a home, and no one loses their health care because of where they were born or how much money they have. This November, voters will choose between a governor who will fight for that future and one who would hand Sacramento to Donald Trump. California will not be his next casualty."

Becerra's statement concluded: "Whoever you voted for on June 2nd, whatever party you belong to — I want to earn your support. Every Californian deserves a governor who answers to them, not Washington D.C."

On the day Hilton advanced, Becerra received current Gov. Gavin Newsom's endorsement. Newsom said Becerra had the "experience and grit California needs," and that he will stand up to Donald Trump.

"Now it's time for Democrats to unite and win in November. I'm proud to support Xavier as our nominee for Governor and look forward to helping ensure a smooth transition," Newsom's post on social media read.

During the campaign, Hilton attacked Democrats over the state's high cost of living, the homelessness crisis and other issues. He pledged to lower prices for everything from gas to housing; make Californians' first $100,000 free of income tax; create a loan program for first-time homebuyers; and freeze in-state tuition at public colleges.

Hilton was endorsed in April by President Donald Trump, which helped him consolidate support among Republican voters in the primary but could be a liability in the general election.

Hilton, who has never held elected office, came to the United States in 2012 from the United Kingdom, where he was an adviser to Conservative Party officials including former Prime Minister David Cameron. He had a show on Fox News from 2017 to 2023 and became a U.S. citizen in 2021.

Hilton often mentions his parents' experience fleeing communism in Hungary before migrating to the U.K. as a formative part of his family's history that helped shape his conservative worldview.

By the numbers:

As of Tuesday, Becerra had 27% of the vote, Hilton had 25%, with Democrat Tom Steyer trailing in third place with 22% of the vote. This outcome means Steyer does not qualify for the November election.

As of 5 p.m., on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported 89% of the votes had been counted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.





The Source: The Associated Press



