KTVU FOX 2 to host California gubernatorial debate on Feb. 3: What to know

California voters will head to the polls this year to elect the state's next governor in one of the most consequential gubernatorial races in recent history.

Ahead of the primary election this summer, KTVU FOX 2 will host a gubernatorial debate with the candidates vying to be California's next leader.

The debate, in partnership with KTTV FOX 11 and the Black Action Alliance, will be held on Feb. 3 at the Ruth Williams Bay View Opera House in San Francisco.

The debate will be aired across the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles – the two largest media markets in California.

The event will be hosted by KTVU FOX 2 political reporter Greg Lee and anchor Andre Senior, along with KTTV FOX 11's Marla Tellez.

Co-hosts include the Black Action Alliance, 100 Black Men of the Bay Area and the Oakland branch of the NAACP.

When is the gubernatorial debate?

What: 2026 California Gubernatorial Debate

When: Tuesday, February 3, 2026 | 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM (Live Broadcast)

Where: Ruth Williams Bay View Opera House, San Francisco, CA

TV/Streaming Partners : KTVU FOX 2 (San Francisco), KTTV FOX 11 (Los Angeles), and the KTVU FOX 2 (San Francisco), KTTV FOX 11 (Los Angeles), and the FOX LOCAL streaming app

Who is moderating the debate?

The event will be hosted by KTVU FOX 2 anchors Greg Lee and Andre Senior and KTTV FOX 11's Marla Tellez.

Who is participating in the gubernatorial debate?

Antonio Villaraigosa, former Los Angeles mayor

Betty Yee, former California state controller

Eric Swalwell, U.S. representative for California's 14th congressional district

Steve Hilton, political commentator and political adviser

Tom Steyer, entrepreneur

Tony Thurmond, California's state superintendent of public instruction

How to watch the gubernatorial debate on Feb. 3

Watch the debate on KTVU FOX 2 (San Francisco), KTTV FOX 11 (Los Angeles), and the FOX LOCAL Streaming App.

When is California's gubernatorial election?

California's primary election will take place on June 2. The general election will take place on Nov. 3.