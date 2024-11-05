Live 2024 Election Results: Oakland Mayor Recall

Election Day 2024 has arrived and millions of Californians are casting their votes in key races, both locally and nationally.

Oakland residents are voting whether to recall Mayor Sheng Thao , whose term has been overshadowed by an FBI investigation and frequent criticism over her handling of crime and sports teams.

In wider Alameda County, voters are being asked whether they want to recall District Attorney Pamela Price.

Oakland Mayor Recall Results

Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump are vying for the presidency in a contentious race that has remained close leading up to Election Day.

In California, voters are deciding between Rep. Adam Schiff , a Southern California Democrat, and Republican Steve Garvey for the vacant U.S. Senate seat formerly occupied by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

San Francisco residents are voting on whether to have a new mayor lead the city or reelect London Breed . The top contenders to unseat Breed are Supervisor Aaron Peskin , Levi’s heir Daniel Lurie , Supervisor Ahsha Safai and former interim mayor Mark Farrell .

San Franciscans are also voting on local ballot measures, including Prop K , Prop L and Prop M .

Californians are voting on several ballot measures , including Prop 36 , Prop 3 , Prop 33 , Prop 6 and Prop 32 . These propositions address topics like rent control, criminal penalties for theft and drug offenses, marriage equality and minimum wage.

California residents are also voting on an array of Congressional House races, dependent on voters’ individual districts. In the South Bay, voters will pick between Evan Low and Sam Liccardo for the US District 16 House seat.