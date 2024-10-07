What to know about the Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao recall election

article

For the first time in modern history, Oakland voters are being asked whether they want to recall a mayor they put into office two years ago.

Here’s everything you need to know about the recall attempt of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao.

Why do critics want to recall the mayor?

Critics blame Thao’s administration for a rise in crime that started during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also blame her for missing out on a retail theft grant and are angry that she fired then-Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong. The effort to recall Thao began before the FBI raided her home for yet-to-be disclosed reasons, but her critics have been vocal about how she should resign or be removed from office because she is under a cloud of federal investigation.

Who organized the recall?

The recall was spearheaded by retired Alameda County Superior Court Judge Brenda Harbin- Forte, who has since stepped down from the Oakland United to Recall Sheng Thao (OUST) campaign as she is running for city attorney.

Her sister, Gail Harbin, is now the spokeswoman. The committee also has vocal critics, including activist and unsuccessful mayoral candidate Seneca Scott and former President of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce Carl Chan.

In a recent statement to KTVU, Gail Harbin wrote: "Over 40,000 Oakland voters, outraged by an unstable city created by Thao's incompetence, have placed the first recall in over a century on the ballot," Harbin's statement read. "Under Mayor Thao’s watch, crime has surged, and her incompetence has only deepened the chaos."

The recall’s official fundraising committee, Oakland United to Recall Sheng Thao, has raised about $600,000 this year, including a recent donation of $20,000 from Foundational Oakland Unites, according to The Oaklandside.

Who is against the recall?

There is no formal group supporting Thao, and she forgot to file her own opposition statement to the recall on the ballot.

She does have some unofficial support though; her allies say that the recall is a waste of time and money, and many of the city’s problems came before Thao.

A political committee called Oaklanders Defending Democracy reported collecting about $27,000 in contributions since July 1, according to campaign statements filed with election officials, The Oaklandside reported.

The Alameda County Democratic Party also opposes the recall.

What does the mayor say about the recall?

The mayor has said the recall is unnecessary and funded by rich people outside of Oakland.

In a recent interview with KTVU, Thao said that recalling her would bring "instability" to the city.

She also highlighted her accomplishments, including bringing in money from a Coliseum sale, her efforts to develop the Hegenberger corridor and the fact that crime is trending down in the first quarter of this year.

How many votes does the recall need to pass?

The recall effort needs a simple majority to pass.

Has there ever been a recall of an Oakland mayor?

The last time an Oakland mayoral recall vote occurred was in 1917 against Mayor John Davis, and it was unsuccessful, the city clerk’s office told the San Francisco Chronicle. Ther Anti-Police Terror Project wanted to recall Mayor Libby Schaaf in 2016 and several groups wanted to recall Mayor Jean Quan in 2011, but those efforts never made the ballot.

What happens if the mayor is recalled?

If the mayor is recalled, she loses her job. The city council president normally would take her spot until a new election is held. In this case, that matter is complicated because the city council president is running for a seat on the Alameda County Board of supervisors.

When would a new election be held to find a new mayor?

A special election would have to be held 120 days after the city council declares the office vacant, according to the city charter. The new council – there are five seats up for re-election – take office on Jan. 2.

What if the recall fails?

Thao keeps her job and continues to be the mayor of Oakland.

