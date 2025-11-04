Live Results: California Prop. 50 Special Election

Tuesday is Election Day for California – the primary measure on the ballot: Proposition 50, the measure to redraw California's congressional map.

If Prop. 50 passes, California would have the go-ahead to redraw the state's congressional districts to create five more Democratic seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

California's measure is in response to Texas Republican efforts earlier this year to advance their own redistricting plan to secure additional GOP seats ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

In August, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the "Election Rigging Act," triggering the special election letting voters decide the measure's fate.

Prop. 50 Election Results

Polls in California close at 8 p.m. We'll have live election results here for Prop. 50.

