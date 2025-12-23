Oakland’s New Parkway Theater celebrates 13 years with $1 movie night

Live music and a line of eager moviegoers stretched outside the New Parkway Theater on Monday evening as the Oakland staple celebrated 13 years of business.

To thank the community that kept them afloat through a pandemic and a shifting film industry, the theater offered a throwback deal: all movie tickets were just $1.

For patrons like Tracy Marcial, the draw isn't just the films, it’s the atmosphere.

"We love the small theaters more," Marcial said. "It's fun to come and know the people you see all the time here."

The New Parkway has carved out a niche as a "community gathering space." Beyond new releases, the theater is known for hosting World Cup viewing parties and local events.

For 16-year-old Andie Deedee Darpinian, the theater is a backdrop of her childhood. She shared a photo taken a decade ago when she first visited the theater when she was six.

"Being from Oakland, living in Oakland, I always see somebody I know," Darpinian said. "It just feels very like home. There's not a lot of places like this one."

The theater’s survival is also credited to its unique ownership model. Assistant General Manager Tracy Tjang, who has been with the theater for seven years, explained that every employee who's worked there for five years becomes a part-owner.

"What makes me fall in love with this place is the people that I work with," Tjang said. "If you have a good foundation of co-workers, it makes you brighten up your day."

That "foundation" was tested in 2020. During an 18-month pandemic shutdown, the theater pivoted from popcorn to full-scale meal prep.

It offered meals for pickup and delivery to stay afloat.

The theater is currently raising money to build up its financial reserves and ensure it remains a fixture in the Uptown district.

"We have so many people who love us and support us, but business needs to pick up," Ceaser told KTVU. "We need to have about 10% more patrons each year than we've had over the last year or so."

Ceaser and his team of employee-owners are hoping that the 13th year is just the beginning of a new chapter, urging Oakland residents to choose the local big screen and celebrate community.

For information on how to help, contact The New Parkway Theater.

