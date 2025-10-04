Downtown Oakland business owners react to Pro-Palestinian protest

The Brief On Saturday, pro-Palestinian activists from different parts of the Bay Area have a protest scheduled in Oakland. Shop owners said they're optimistic that the event will be peaceful, and one organizer said the protest will be family-friendly.



Over the years, downtown Oakland business owners have contended with security concerns, including vandalism when fringe groups break away from organized demonstrations.

On Saturday, numerous groups, including the Palestinian Youth Movement, plan to hold a protest at Frank Ogawa Plaza that will likely include a march.

Shop owners said they're optimistic that the event will be peaceful, and one organizer said the protest will be family-friendly and that it's a good way for people to express their frustrations over what's happening in Gaza.

What they're saying:

"We know that we've held protests consistently for the past two years, and they've been peaceful," said Rami Abdelkarim with the Palestinian Youth Movement.

Bridget Cain is owner of Nate's 4 Nen & Proper Fashions. Her shop is located just a short walk from Frank Ogawa Plaza.

She said she's aware of the protest scheduled for Saturday.

"I'm always concerned regardless of if there's a protest or not, only because you never know where a person's mind is," said Cain.

Her shop has a security gate and surveillance cameras.

She said she's only been at this location for 7 months and, so far, no problems.

Cain said she'll be open for business during the protest.

"Business as usual," she said. "You come in, and I'll give you a discount."

At nearby Theory, the bar's co-owner Chris Baker said the protest may be good for business.

He normally opens at 3 p.m., but plans to do so earlier on Saturday.

"I'm honestly more excited about it than anything, that there's going to be people in downtown Oakland on a Saturday," he said.

An organizer of Saturday's protest said he expects a large turnout and that the event will likely last for several hours.

"We have speakers ranging from community groups to labor leaders in the Bay Area. We have a full range of speakers, a full program really. What we're doing is we're inviting the community in Oakland to come out and join us," Abdelkarim said.

Dig deeper:

KTVU responded to reports of vandalism and a protest on Thursday night.

A crew saw a broken window and spray-painted messages that read "arms embargo," "free Gaza," and others.

Oakland police have not responded to our request for information.

It's unclear who or what group is responsible for the damage.

Mayor Barbara Lee's Office issued a statement which said "the mayor strongly supports people’s right to peaceful and nonviolent protest."

Downtown business owners said they'll wait and see what happens.

They plan to monitor the situation closely.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU