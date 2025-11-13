SF's Phoenix Hotel hosts free community celebration ahead of its Jan. 1st closure

A legendary San Francisco rock ’n’ roll hotel celebrated with its community Thursday night as it prepares to shut its doors for good. For decades, the Phoenix Hotel has welcomed artists ranging from Neil Young and Kurt Cobain to David Bowie. But this farewell party wasn’t for the stars, it was for the people who have kept the hotel’s spirit alive.

Retro-chic

The hotel’s retro 1950s design and iconic courtyard pool have long made it an unexpected oasis in the heart of the Tenderloin. For many longtime visitors and staff, it’s a place they say will be impossible to replace.

"It’s really bittersweet, but it will always be a very special place in my heart, so we’ll miss Phoenix Hotel," said hotel regular, Regina Coney.

Opened in 1956, the Phoenix has spent nearly seven decades as a landmark for touring musicians, artists, poets and performers. The hotel’s long-term land lease expires Jan. 1, forcing the closure.

Several celebrations planned

Co-owner Isabel Manchester said Thursday’s celebration, one of several planned, was meant to honor the hotel’s roots in the Tenderloin.

"We wanted to make sure that we left honoring the community that we have been in for all of this time," said Manchester.

Guests Thursday included longtime poets and artists who have performed there or simply come to soak in the energy.

"There always seems to be electricity in the air here," said poet Drew Sage. "Once I learned how historic the hotel is, it just blew my mind even more."

Others returned as patrons after once working behind the bar or with the staff.

Music icons

"Just the fact that this place so organically turned into an iconic venue for musicians is everything," said former bartender Janie Lee. "Kurt Cobain wrote his wedding vows here."

Assistant General Manager Orlando Lee said the Phoenix has been more than a workplace.

"I’ve gotten married here. I have a lot of memories at this place," said Lee. "I don’t know if I could have had that experience at any other place."

Even the pool, lit up for the night’s festivities, remains a symbol of what made the Phoenix unique.

"It’s an oasis for everyone," said Lee.

Future plans for the property have yet to be released. The Phoenix Hotel will close for good on January 1st.

