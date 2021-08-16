Monday win: 30-year mortgage refinance rates slide again | August 16, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage refinancing rates for August 16, 2021, which are largely unchanged from last Friday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, current mortgage refinance rates are largely unchanged from last Friday, with the exception of 30-year refinance rates, which opened the week lower.

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.750%, down from 2.875%, -0.125

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.625%, unchanged

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.125%, unchanged

10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.125%, unchanged

Mortgage refinance rates have held at historic lows throughout the year, with all rates remaining below 3% since early July. But rates can fluctuate daily, so homeowners looking to take advantage of today’s drop in 30-year mortgage refinance rates should act today to lock in the lowest available rate.

If you're thinking of refinancing your home mortgage, consider comparing rates from multiple mortgage lenders to see prequalified rates.

Current 30-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 30-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.750%. This is down from last Friday.

Current 20-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 20-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.625%. This is the same as last Friday.

Current 15-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 15-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.125%. This is the same as last Friday.

Current 10-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 10-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.125%. This is the same as last Friday.

You can explore your mortgage refinance options by comparing rates and lenders.

How mortgage refinance rates have changed

Today, mortgage refinance rates are mixed compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed refinance rates: 2.750%, down from 2.875% last week, -0.125

20-year fixed refinance rates: 2.625%, down from 2.750% last week, -0.125

15-year fixed refinance rates: 2.125%, the same as last week

10-year fixed refinance rates: 2.125%, the same as last week

To understand just how much you could save on monthly mortgage payments by refinancing now, crunch the numbers and compare rates.

Is now a good time to refinance?

Mortgage refinance rates have been at historic lows all year. It’s unlikely they’ll go much lower and extremely possible they’ll begin to rise in the coming months. But low rates aren’t the only factors that determine whether now is a good time for you to refinance your home loan.

Everyone’s situation is different, but generally, it may be a good time to refinance if:

You’ll be able to get a lower interest rate than you currently have

Refinancing will save you money over the life of your home loan

Your savings from refinancing will ultimately exceed closing costs

You know you’ll be staying in your home long enough to recoup the costs of refinancing

You have sufficient equity in your home to avoid private mortgage insurance (PMI)

If your home needs significant, costly repairs it might be a good time to refinance in order to withdraw some equity to pay for those repairs. Just be aware that lenders generally limit the amount you can take from your home in a cash-out refinance.

How to get your lowest mortgage refinance rate

If you’re interested in refinancing your mortgage, improving your credit score and paying down any other debt could secure you a lower rate . It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders if you're hoping to refinance, so you can find the best rate for your situation.

Borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote, and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes, according to research from Freddie Mac . Credible can help you compare multiple lenders at once in just a few minutes.

If you decide to refinance your mortgage, be sure to shop around and compare rates from multiple mortgage lenders.



Mortgage rates by loan type

If you’re seeking lower monthly payments on an existing home, Credible can help you keep an eye on current mortgage rates and find the right loan for your financial goals.

Before you dive into mortgage refinancing , be sure to check out these loan rates, which you can compare by annual percentage rate ( APR ), as well as interest rate:

Have a finance-related question, but don't know who to ask? Email The Credible Money Expert at moneyexpert@credible.com and your question might be answered by Credible in our Money Expert column.

