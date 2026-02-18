San Francisco city attorney raises concerns over plans for 'RESET' center

The Brief San Francisco is moving forward with yet a new approach to battling the drug crisis with a RESET center that allows arrests of those engaged in open drug use. The city attorney has raised concerns about this proposal and whether the center can be legally considered a jail or detention facility. The center is intended to connect those arrested for drug use to addiction recovery services. The sheriff's office and Dept. of Public Health will oversee the center run by a private LLC.



San Francisco is going ahead with a plan targeting the city's drug crisis. Supervisors have approved a so-called RESET center where officers can drop off suspected drug users to sober up and seek help with their addiction.

More arrests and path to sobriety

The Rapid Enforcement, Support, Evaluation and Triage (RESET) center would be an alternative to jail, and supporters say it would provide a path to sobriety. But, the city attorney has raised concerns about the program.

With the Board of Supervisors on board with Mayor Daniel Lurie's new approach, the RESET center will open this spring at 444 6th Street.

Board of Supervisors President Rafael Mandelman voted in favor of the program, saying the city has to try bold steps to address big problems. "I think we should be trying all sorts of ideas," said Supervisor Mandelman. "But this idea is to give the police a place to take people who are intoxicated where they can receive services, where they can come down from whatever they're using as an alternative to jail."

San Francisco's Sheriff's Office and the city's Department of Public Health will oversee the facility run by a private LLC - Connections California—which operates Connections Health Solutions. Sheriff Paul Miyamoto said officers who encounter intoxicated people would be able to bring them to the facility instead of jail.

Supporters say it's a proverbial win-win. Law enforcement would not have to go through a long booking process, allowing them to get back on patrol quicker, and it would also offer addiction services at the very moment users might be most receptive.

"That's what the goal is," said Sheriff Miyamoto. "To get them someplace where they can be held accountable for their behavior, but not put into a jail situation and be criminalized for their behavior."

Some concerns

The program is raising some concerns. City officials have confirmed a confidential memo from the city attorney's office raising questions whether the RESET center can be legally considered a jail or detention facility.

The sheriff said the facility already has similarities to how the system currently works, with the sheriff holding onto people long enough for them to sober up, and perhaps accept help in treating their addiction.

"We are releasing them from our custody when they sober up, which is the exact same thing we do when we take them to a jail," said Sheriff Miyamoto. "We give them that opportunity to sober up in jail and then release them. That's the same concept, we're just bringing them to a different place."

Supporters of the program say it's better to move forward with a plan and adjust as necessary. Board President Mandelman said big problems deserve bold solutions. "If this kind of treatment facility is inconsistent with state law, my response would be, we need to change state law not that we should give up doing this kind of facility," said Sheriff Mandelman.

The city is already operating a drop-in sobering center on Geary Boulevard that has seen some success. The hope is that pairing law enforcement with that kind of treatment when those who are addicted are receptive may yield similar results here.

