South Bay family mistakenly told 92-year-old relative had died at healthcare facility

The Brief A South Bay family was mistakenly told their 92-year-old mother, Maryellen Capodiece, had died at a Los Gatos care facility, only to find her alive and watching TV when they rushed to her room. Vasona Creek Healthcare Center said its hospice partner, Direct Hospice Care, mistakenly notified the wrong family after another patient’s death and is reviewing protocols to prevent a similar error. The California Department of Public Health is investigating the incident.



A South Bay family is searching for answers after a care facility worker mistakenly told them their 92-year-old relative had died — even though she was alive.

Nancy Dennis said she received a call on Feb. 9 informing her that her mother, Maryellen Capodiece, had died at Vasona Creek Healthcare Center in Los Gatos.

"I was just in shock," Dennis said. "And my father, I won’t forget the screams when I called him to tell him she had died. They’d been married for 74 years. And now to think I’ll have to put him through this all again, it’s heartbreaking to me."

Dennis said the call devastated her father, Bud Capodiece, and left her scrambling for answers.

Family rushes to facility

What we know:

Dennis said she went to her mother’s room and found her sitting up and watching television.

"I ran in the room, and my mother was sitting there awake and watching TV, oblivious why everyone was there," Dennis said. "And a CNA came in and said, ‘Well, she doesn’t look dead to me.’"

Failing health in 2024 led the family to put Capodiece into the healthcare facility. Dennis said her mother had led an active life, often traveling with family to visit her grandson in college or taking trips to Reno.

"It was an event because we’d go to dinner. We’d go to the pool. We’d go to maybe a winery before we’d go have dinner with my son," Dennis said.

Facility cites hospice partner’s error

What they're saying:

In a statement, Vasona administrator Jeff Edwards said the mistake occurred after another patient died.

"Following the passing of a patient at our community last week, our hospice partner mistakenly called the wrong family," Edwards said. "We understand and empathize with them regarding this unfortunate error. We are reviewing protocols with our hospice partner to ensure a mistake like this doesn't happen again."

The hospice partner was identified as Direct Hospice Care, based in Dublin. A representative for the company has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Anthony Chicotel, a senior staff attorney with California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform, said such errors are rare.

"I suspect a mistake like the one described is very unique," Chicotel said. "A horrible mistake to be sure, but fortunately not common."

Investigation underway

What's next:

Dennis said she is eager to see the results of a California Department of Public Health investigation into Vasona and Direct Hospice Care.

"It was not my mother, it was somebody else. And I feel really bad for that family," she said.

The Department of Public Health said it cannot comment on open investigations. According to its website, investigations can take up to 90 days to complete.

Maryellen Capodiece remains at Vasona Creek Healthcare Center because few beds are available at other South Bay facilities, her family said.