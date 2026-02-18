San Francisco announces $6.3 million in grants for small businesses

article

The Brief San Francisco's Office of Economic and Workforce Development on Wednesday announced $6.3 million in grants to help small businesses. The funds are available to help businesses buy new equipment, recover from fire or vandalism, or to help entrepreneurs secure storefronts. The grants are part of Mayor Daniel Lurie's push to help small businesses across San Francisco.



San Francisco’s small businesses are about to get a little help to the tune of $6.3 million in new grants, as announced by the Office of Economic and Workforce Development on Wednesday.

In addition to the funds, the OEWD announced plans to reduce barriers to opening and operating storefronts, and to bring activity to neighborhood business districts across the city.

"Our office is committed to empowering our entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey," Anne Taupier, the OEWD’s executive director said in a press release. "These new grants are strategic investments that stabilize businesses by covering essential operating costs, providing tools that support compliance and growth, and activate vacant spaces with new storefronts. Together, these programs build confidence across our business community and among customers that local businesses are ready to serve, succeed and energize our neighborhoods."

What we know:

The grants are part of Mayor Daniel Lurie’s push to strengthen small businesses across the city.

The program will offer $2 million in SF Shines Grants to help existing businesses purchase equipment essential to their operations. The mayor’s office has allocated $2 million for the grant, which is expected to support approximately 200 businesses

Applications opened on Tuesday, and will remain open until March 6. Applicants can receive up to $10,000 that can be put toward starting, scaling or expanding a business, fixing broken equipment, or resolving a compliance violation.

Eligible businesses must be ground-level, with a street-facing storefront that provides goods and services to the public, must have less than $5 million in gross revenue in the last two years, have fewer than 100 employees and make a good-faith effort to stay in business for at least 24 months after receiving funding. OEWD intends to award 70% of grants to businesses in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods.

Not all businesses are eligible to apply, however. Those that will not be considered include:

Formula retail businesses

Businesses located inside malls

Mobile or home-based businesses

Property owners (unless they are also the business owner)

Parking lots

Religious institutions

Medical or healthcare offices

Financial, insurance, or legal offices

Non-revenue generating profits.

The full list of standards, and more information about the program can be found here .

What they're saying:

"CLECHA applauds San Francisco’s continued investment in small businesses through key grant opportunities that help entrepreneurs stabilize, improve, and grow," Alma Castellano, chief operating officer of the San Francisco-based nonprofit said in a press release. The organization works to help latino and latina entrepreneurs thrive in San Francisco. "The Storefront Opportunity Grant strengthens commercial corridors by helping businesses secure and activate brick-and-mortar spaces, while the launch of the SF Shines Equipment Grant gives owners a practical boost to upgrade essential tools, improve operations, and remain in compliance."

Dig deeper:

In addition to the $2 million for equipment grants, Lurie has earmarked $3.3 million in funding for the Storefront Opportunity Grant . That money, which will be awarded in amounts between $50,000 and $100,000, based on business type, will help entrepreneurs open sustainable storefront businesses in neighborhoods with high vacancies and numerous barriers to entry.

"We know firsthand how these targeted investments strengthen existing businesses and help draw new operators to the district," Fernando Pujals, executive director of the Mid-Market Business Association said in a press release. "Leveraging this type of funding is crucial to revitalizing Mid-Market with culture, commerce, and community, breathing creative life into the area as an arts and culture district alongside the convention corridor."

Lastly, Lurie’s budget has allocated $1.2 million to continue assisting small businesses with unanticipated expenses caused by vandalism and fire. Applicants can apply if they’ve suffered vandalism that occurred on or after Jan. 1, 2025. The Fire Disaster Relief Fund awards up to $10,000 to businesses significantly damaged by a fire for which they were not at fault.

Information about the Vandalism Relief Grant can be found here .