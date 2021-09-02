3 out of 4 mortgage refinance rates linger at week’s lows | Sept. 2, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage refinancing rates for Sept. 2, 2021, which are largely unchanged from yesterday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, current mortgage refinance rates held firm for three key rates and edged up for 30-year rates. Rates for 20-, 15- and 10-year refinance terms remained at their lowest levels of the week.

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.875%, up from 2.750%, +0.125

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.500%, unchanged

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.125%, unchanged

10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.000%, unchanged

Rates last updated on Sept. 2, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

Refinance rates for all repayment terms are at historic lows that mirror purchase rates. But rates for shorter-term refinances stand out as exceptional bargains; 15-year and 10-year rates have held below 2.250% for 33 days. Homeowners who choose to refinance into a shorter term stand to reap significant interest savings. For example, refinancing a $250,000 mortgage into a 30-year term at 2.875%, you’d pay $123,403 in total interest. The same loan refinanced into a 10-year term at 2.000% would cost $26,040 in total interest — a difference of $97,363.

Current 30-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 30-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.875%. This is up from yesterday.

Current 20-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 20-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.500%. This is the same as yesterday.

Current 15-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 15-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.125%. This is the same as yesterday.

Current 10-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 10-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.000%. This is the same as yesterday.

How mortgage refinance rates have changed

Today, mortgage refinance rates are a mixed bag compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed refinance rates: 2.875%, up from 2.750% last week, +0.125

20-year fixed refinance rates: 2.500%, down from 2.625% last week, -0.125

15-year fixed refinance rates: 2.125%, the same as last week

10-year fixed refinance rates: 2.000%, down from 2.125% last week, -0.125

When is it worth it to refinance?

Refinancing a mortgage can be a great way to save money. But it’s not always the best move for every homeowner.

People refinance for a number of reasons, including to get a lower interest rate, change their monthly payment amount and lower their interest costs. Generally, if you can lower your interest rate by at least 0.75%, refinancing might be a good move.

Here’s an example of how refinancing can save you money: If you refinance your 30-year, $300,000 loan at 4% into a new 30-year loan with a 3.25% interest rate, you’ll lower your monthly payment from $1,432 to $1,306. That’s a monthly savings of $126, which adds up to $45,360 over the life of the mortgage.

But before you refinance, be sure to weigh closing costs, and calculate how long it will take before your savings from the refinance cover the expenses of refinancing.

How to get your lowest mortgage refinance rate

If you’re interested in refinancing your mortgage, improving your credit score and paying down any other debt could secure you a lower rate . It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders if you're hoping to refinance so you can find the best rate for your situation.

Borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote, and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes, according to research from Freddie Mac . Credible can help you compare multiple lenders at once in just a few minutes.

What are the different types of refinancing?

Refinancing your mortgage basically means you take out a new mortgage to pay off your current home loan. But your reasons for wanting to refinance can affect the type of mortgage refinance you choose.

Here are four types of refinancing to consider.

Rate and term refinance

This type of refinance is probably what many people think of when they consider refinancing their mortgages. As the name implies, a rate and term refinance changes the rate, repayment period — or both — of your current mortgage by paying it off and replacing it with a new mortgage. With a rate and term refinance, you would borrow exactly the amount you need to pay off your current mortgage.

Cash-out refinance

Like a rate and term refinance, a cash-out refinance may change the rate, term or both. But with this type of refinance, you borrow more than you need to pay off your current loan and take that balance as cash. This is only possible if you have sufficient equity built up in your home.

Cash-in refinance

As with other types of refinancing, a cash-in refinance replaces your current mortgage with one that has a different interest rate and/or term. But for your new loan, you’ll also make a lump sum payment to reduce the principal balance on your new mortgage. Of course, if you have the money to make a lump sum payment, you could just pay extra toward the principal on your current loan. But making this payment in connection with a refinance allows you to reap the interest savings that can come with refinancing.

FHA streamline refinance

This type of refinancing is only available for people who have FHA mortgages. It offers the same basic benefits as other types of refinancing but requires less paperwork. Some limitations apply. For example, you can’t be behind on your current mortgage, and you can’t cash out more than $500.

