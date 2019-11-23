What can you make, if there's plenty of turkey left over from a Thanksgiving feast?

Bay Area chef, Hugh Groman, appeared on 'Mornings on 2' with a suggestion your family will enjoy in the days after Thanksgiving. Hugh Groman turns turkey leftovers into a tasty turkey salad.

Thanksgiving Turkey Salad

2 lb boneless skinless turkey breast: brined overnight in 1/2 gallon water, 2 oz kosher salt, 3 oz sugar, and roasted at 375 degrees until done (or 2 lb leftover roasted turkey)

4 oz pecan halves, toasted

1/2 lb Savoy cabbage, washed and sliced

1/2 lb yams, peeled, large diced, roasted with olive oil, salt and pepper until done

4 oz dried cranberries, soaked in orange juice

1/2 lb celery, sliced into half moons

3/4 bunch scallions, sliced thin

1/2 medium jalapeno, seeded and finely chopped

1/2 Tablespoon chipotle peppers, pureed

1/2 cup mayonnaise

salt and pepper to taste

juice of 1 or 2 limes, to taste

1. Up to two days ahead: Soak cranberries in OJ, heat water with table salt and sugar and pour over butchered turkey.

Let brine for 1 to 2 hours, and then roast in oven until done. When cool, remove from bone and dice for chicken salad

2. Combine mayo with jalapeno, chipotle and lime

3. Prep cabbage

4. Peel, dice and roast sweet potato with olive oil, salt and pepper.

5. toast pecans.

6. Combine turkey, mayo, soaked cranberries and sweet potato.

7. Day of event: Combine turkey mix with pecans, scallions, and celery. Add more mayo if necessary, but don't

overdo the mayo. Salad should be loose, not creamy with mayo like a traditional chicken salad.

8. Taste for salt and pepper and lime.

Salad of radicchio, frisee and endive with candied walnuts, tart apples and parmesan dressing (GF)

Ingredients

(2) Heads Radicchio sliced

(3) Heads Frisee, trimmed and washed

(6) Heads Endive, cut into separate leaves

(6) Ounces walnuts, candied

(1) Pounds Apple, Granny Smith, peeled and sliced

2 Cups Parmesan Dressing

2 Cloves Garlic, blanched

2 oz red wine vinegar

2 large egg yolks

1 cup olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon, to taste

4 oz grated Parmesan

salt and pepper to taste

In blender, combine garlic, vinegar, lemon juice, egg yolks, and puree. Add olive oil in a slow steady stream. Add salt and pepper and grated parmesan to taste.