$1.3 million lotto ticket sold in SF

No one hit the $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot, but a lucky someone bought a $1.3 million ticket in San Francisco.

The winning ticket was sold at Town & Country Market at 600 Post Street in SF, and the winner selected all five numbers correctly, only missing the ever-elusive Powerball.

The winning numbers are 47-54-57-60-62 and Powerball number is 19.

To win the full allotment, a player has to correctly select all five numbers and the correct Powerball.

The odds of winning the full Powerball drawing is 1 in 292,201,338.

Find more information on the other winning numbers here: https://www.calottery.com/draw-games/powerball#section-content-1-3