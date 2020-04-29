1 dead, 2 injured in shooting near Bay Bridge: CHP

One person died and two were injured in what appears to be a possible gang-related shooting on the freeway near the Bay Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 20-year-old man in a gray Infinity died and another 19-year-old man in the same car suffered major gunshot wounds, the CHP said. The driver of a silver Honda Accord suffered minor gunshot injuries, authorities said.

The CHP said the shooting took place on Interstate Highway 80 near Fremont Street about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, and the investigation lasted through the early morning hours of Wednesday morning, causing traffic troubles for those still community to work during the stay-at-home orders.

Westbound lanes of I-80 were shut down for several hours and traffic diverted to Fremont Street as CHP officers investigated this incident.

All lanes were reopened by 6 a.m.

Detectives assigned to CHP – Golden Gate Division Investigative Services Unit are investigating. If you or anyone you know have any information that might be helpful, please call the CHP Investigative Tipline at (707) 917-4491.