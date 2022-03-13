1 dead, 2 wounded in Fairfield shooting

The Fairfield Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that left one dead and two others wounded on Sunday.

The shooting allegedly happened just after 5:00 a.m. on the 200 Block of East Tabor Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found three people shot near a business. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two were taken to the hospital, according to officials.

East Tabor Avenue, between North Texas Street and Kidder Avenue, was closed most of Sunday morning as detectives gathered evidence and interviewed witnesses.

ALSO: Double stabbing in San Jose leaves one dead and another injured

Police said they are still working to identify the suspect.

It is unclear if the victims knew each other, and whether the business police found them near was connected.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department at (707) 428-7300.

Advertisement

ALSO: Woman steals $4k bottle of liquor from Grandview Restaurant in San Jose