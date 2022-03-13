Double stabbing in San Jose leaves one dead and another injured

San Jose police said a double stabbing early Sunday has left one dead and another wounded.

The stabbings allegedly happened at 12:06 a.m. at the 2000 block of Gold Street.

Police said in their original post that two adult victims sustained life-threatening injuries. The case was updated to a homicide a few hours later.

In the update, they also said the second stabbing victim stabilized and is no longer considered life-threatening.

Police have not given any details about the victims or if they have named a suspect in the stabbings.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact SJPD.

