Woman steals $4k bottle of liquor from Grandview Restaurant in San Jose

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who stole a $4000 bottle of liquor after having dinner at Mount Hamilton Grandview Restaurant in San Jose.

In a security camera footage, the woman was seen walking towards an empty bar, grabbing a bottle of Louis XIII cognac, and walking away with a man on Tuesday night around 10:37 p.m.

The $4000 liquor was also 100 years old, according to the restaurant manager.

The couple was part of a party of 10 who had dinner prior to the theft, the restaurant manager told KTVU. The group paid $1,600 in cash for dinner.

"This was very well-choreographed. This was like a hit," said the manager.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call the Sheriff's office at 408-808-4500 or the anonymous tip line at 408-808-4431.

KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this report.