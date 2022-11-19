1 dead, 3 injured in separate shootings on I-80: CHP

California Highway Patrol said one person was killed and three were injured in separate shootings on Interstate 80 overnight.

The deadly shots rang out around 2:50 a.m. on eastbound I-80 near the I-580 interchange, officials said. Two vehicles linked to the shooting left the immediate area and were found in Richmond.

An occupant of one of the cars was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead, investigators said.

Two occupants in the second vehicle were struck by gunfire and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, they added.

Earlier Friday night, shots were fired on the Bay Bridge near Treasure Island, and one person was hurt by flying debris, CHP said.

It's unclear whether the person hurt in that shooting was targeted.

All I-80 lanes were shut down after both shootings but have since reopened.

The identities of all the victims has not been released. Officials did not say whether any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are encouraged to call the CHP Investigation Tipline at (707) 917-4491.