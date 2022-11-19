Oakland police search for car linked to possible kidnapping

Oakland police need help finding a car connected to a possible domestic violence and kidnapping case.

The incident allegedly happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday near Harrison and Pearl Streets. Two women were seen fighting near the vehicle before it sped away, police said.

Police said it may be tied to a domestic violence case. They confirmed that both women were in the car before it fled the area.

The car is described as an older, gray, four-door Honda. The rear paper license plate numbers are 50089342.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have seen this vehicle or have information about this case, please contact the Oakland Police Department Special Victims Section at (510) 238-3641.



