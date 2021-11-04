1 dead, another wounded in San Francisco Haight-Ashbury shooting

San Francisco police are investigating a homicide in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood after two people were shot Thursday afternoon. Area neighbors are concerned with the recent spike in violent crime.

SFPD say one man was killed and another was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

The shooting erupted at Haight and Masonic at around 1 p.m., according to police. A tweet from San Francisco Police Investigations Commander Raj Vaswani was sent shortly after the shooting.

Police arrived and found two adult men suffering gunshot wounds.

Investigators have not shared any possible suspect information. They are looking into whether gunfire was exchanged and if the two men struck were the intended targets.

"What motive or what led up to the shooting is all under investigation," Officer Robert Rueca said.

Police aren't saying much, whether the shooting was a dispute, a drive-by or a robbery.

Police are seeking any camera or surveillance footage that may have captured the shooting. In addition, they are seeking any potential witnesses. It's possible there were several witnesses at the busy intersection, which reopened to traffic around 5 p.m.

A U.S. Postal Service truck at the scene had a flat tire with a hole in it. It's possible the tire was pierced by gunfire.

No further details were immediately available from SFPD.

District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston tweeted his condolences to the victims, their loved ones and to the community in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

The neighborhood, known for its free-spirited vibe and commonly associated with the iconic Summer of Love, has seen a recent spike in gun violence.

On Oct. 25 a driver was critically injured in a Lower-Haight shooting near Buchanan and Haight streets. A day earlier, a Friday afternoon shooting damaged the windows at Ritual Coffee at Haight and Central streets. At first it appeared no one was injured, but police updated their initial statement to say that someone was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police said the most recent Upper Haight shooting could have been gang related.

A nearby store clerk said he didn't hear any kind of fight beforehand and that the shooting happened out of nowhere. Bystanders sought shelter in his shop. He called 911 and saw a man bleeding on the sidewalk.

"It's sad honestly. I've seen this neighborhood. It was never like this before. It's changing and I don't like it," said store clerk Gregory Kazzouh. He said he grew up in the neighborhood.

Sup. Preston held a virtual public safety community meeting last week on the recent rash of violence.