1 dead in Crockett house fire on Sunday

One person died in a house fire Sunday morning near Lillian Street in Crockett, the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department said in a statement.

Around 7 a.m. Sunday, fire dispatchers received reports of smoke and flames coming from a residence.

Once on scene, firefighters encountered large flames coming from the bottom story of the home. Personnel from the Rodeo-Hercules and Contra Costa County fire departments also responded to the scene and began fighting the fire "within a few minutes of arrival," the CCFD said.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased resident," the department added.

The incident is being investigated by the Contra Costa County Fire Department and the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.