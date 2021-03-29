1 dead in Mission District double shooting, SFPD investigating homicide

article

San Francisco police are investigating a homicide after a double shooting Monday night in the city's Mission District.

Officers responded to Mission and 24th Streets at around 9:05 p.m. One victim was declared deceased at the scene. The other victim was transported to a local hospital.

Police said the crime scene is active. There were no further details immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.

This is a breaking news story.