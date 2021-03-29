Expand / Collapse search

1 dead in Mission District double shooting, SFPD investigating homicide

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 3 mins ago
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2
article

San Francisco police at the scene of a double shooting homicide investigation in the Mission District where one person was killed. March 29, 2021.

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are investigating a homicide after a double shooting Monday night in the city's Mission District.

Officers responded to Mission and 24th Streets at around 9:05 p.m. One victim was declared deceased at the scene. The other victim was transported to a local hospital. 

Police said the crime scene is active. There were no further details immediately available. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411. 

This is a breaking news story. 