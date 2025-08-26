1 dead in Merced County private plane crash that took off from San Jose

article

Officials in Merced County say one person was killed when a small private plane crashed south of Los Banos on Tuesday. The aircraft took off from an airport near San Jose.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office posted to social media and said they were notified of the crash just after 7 p.m.

Responding deputies, along with other emergency workers, who went to the area located the plane. So far, investigators believe there was only one person inside the plane.

The person killed in the crash has not yet been identified. The sheriff's office said it is not yet known when the plane took off from the Bay Area.

"We are currently coordinating with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration, which will be conducting the plane crash investigation," the sheriff's office said in their post.

Officials said they would share more details as they become available.

This is a developing story.