1 dead in plane crash near Mount Hamilton, fire officials say

CAL FIRE crews are at the scene of a deadly plane wreck after receiving a call on Friday afternoon that an aircraft crashed 10-miles northeast of Mount Hamilton in Santa Clara County. Fire officials say one person is dead. KTVU has learned from sources that this was an experimental plane.

What we know:

CAL FIRE's SCU unit, which works the South Bay, Alameda County as well as Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties, said at 2:30 p.m., they received a call of a plane crash, but at that time, had not yet located any wreckage.

Aerial footage shows the area of the crash with what officials call an "extensive debris field", and CAL FIRE at the scene. Two helicopters assisted with finding the wreck. Fire officials said there were no reports of a fire. CAL FIRE will remain at the scene, but have requested the coroner along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

