1 dies in Castro Valley house fire

One person is dead due to a house fire Monday afternoon in the unincorporated Alameda County community of Castro Valley, county fire officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched at 3:46 p.m. to the 16700 block of Kildare Road where heavy smoke was coming from a single-family home.

Two people were rescued and taken to a hospital with minor injuries, but a third person died, according to fire officials.

Crews kept the fire from spreading below the street level. The fire is under investigation, fire officials said.

