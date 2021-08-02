Expand / Collapse search

1 dies in Castro Valley house fire

By Keith Burbank
Published 
Castro Valley
Bay City News
Screen grab courtesy video by Alameda County Fire. 

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - One person is dead due to a house fire Monday afternoon in the unincorporated Alameda County community of Castro Valley, county fire officials said. 

Firefighters were dispatched at 3:46 p.m. to the 16700 block of Kildare Road where heavy smoke was coming from a single-family home. 

Two people were rescued and taken to a hospital with minor injuries, but a third person died, according to fire officials. 

Crews kept the fire from spreading below the street level. The fire is under investigation, fire officials said.


  
  

 