1 fatally shot in San Francisco, suspect still missing

San Francisco police are looking for a gunman who shot and killed a man Saturday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m. in the 200 block of Golden Gate Ave., officers arrived at the scene and found a 52-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The SFPD Homicide Detail is investigating the shooting and is asking the public for information.

Anyone with knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or can text TIP411 beginning the message with "SFPD."

Anonymous reporting is available.