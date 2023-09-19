1 freed from burning vehicle after I-580 crash in Oakland

A person was rescued from a burning car following a vehicle accident on an Oakland highway Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol reported a traffic collision at 11 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 580, west of 35th Avenue.

Firefighters said the crash involved three vehicles and one person had to be freed from one of the involved vehicles that caught fire.

Firefighters said the person was transported to a local hospital.

Two lanes of the highway were blocked with no estimated time of complete reopening, CHP said.