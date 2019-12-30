1 hurt in store parking lot shooting in San Mateo

article

San Mateo police are investigating a shooting in a store parking lot Monday afternoon that left one person injured.

Officers responded to La Hacienda Market at 201 N Amphlett Boulevard around 2:31 p.m. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Witnesses said the victim drove away from the scene, but stopped at North Idaho Street and Tilton Avenue.

Authorities described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 20s wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

It's unclear at this time whether the victim and suspect knew each other.