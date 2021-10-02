1 killed, 1 hurt in apparent Oakland home invasion

article

(KTVU) --One person was killed and another was wouned in an apparent home inasion in East Oakland.

Police tell KTVU that officers received a report just before 11:30 Friday night, about gunfire at Monticello Avenue, near Walnut Street in the Maxwell Park neighborhood.

Officers found two people, a man and a woman, had been shot.

She was taken to the hospital to treat her injuries, while the male victim died at the scene.

Authorities there say it appears the shooter had broken into the home.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene, and are now following up the case.

Police say this was Oakland's 105th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information about the double shooting, is asked to call Oakland Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.

Authorities have not disclosed the condition of the woman, or a description of the shooter.

