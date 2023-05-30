1 killed, 1 wounded in double San Jose shooting near Highway 87

San Jose police are investigating a double shooting overnight that killed one person and left another wounded, as well as a highway lane blocked during the investigation.

The shooting of a man and woman was initially reported shortly before 11 p.m. Monday near Highway 87 and Willow Street.

Early Tuesday morning, police said that both of the victims had been wounded, but later on, declared one of them dead. They did not provide specifics.

Details surrounding the circumstances leading up to the gunfire remain unclear at this time, and it is yet to be determined if any arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, one lane of Highway 87 early Tuesday remained closed to traffic.

Authorities are actively working to gather information, including eyewitness accounts and any available surveillance footage, to determine the events that unfolded and identify those responsible for the shooting. The motive behind the incident is also under investigation.

Commuters are advised to anticipate potential delays in the affected area due to the partial closure of Highway 87. Alternative routes should be considered if possible.