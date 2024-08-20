1 killed, 2 injured in crash involving Bay Area childhood friends

article

The Brief: Three young Bay Area men were involved in a crash in Southern California. One of the friends, a 23-year-old Newark man, was killed. A GoFundMe page said the two other victims, both 22-years-old, were critically injured.



Three longtime childhood friends from the Bay Area were involved in a deadly crash in Southern California that claimed the life of one friend and left the two others with critical injuries.

The solo vehicle crash happened Friday morning off Interstate 805 in Chula Vista in San Diego County.

The California Highway Patrol said the driver of a Toyota Corolla lost control of the vehicle, veered off the freeway, and struck a concrete pillar. Neither alcohol or drugs were suspected, investigators said.

23-year-old Matthew Mitiku, of Newark, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to San Diego County's Department of the Medical Examiner. Coroner's officials said Mitiku was a rear-seat passenger of the car.

Mitiku graduated from Washington High School in Fremont in 2019.

In a statement to KTVU on Tuesday, Principal Bob Moran said, "He was a standout student and athlete during his time at Washington. The Washington community is saddened by his loss."

The crash also sent Mitiku's two friends, Joel Tesfai and Johannes (John) Sorensen, to the hospital with critical injuries, according to a GoFundMe set up on Monday by Sara Tesfai.

"These three childhood friends, turned brothers, have always been a support system for each other and anyone who knows them," the GoFundMe said.

Mitiku was being remembered as "a ray of sunlight to his friends, family, and those who were blessed to experience him."

The GoFundMe described 22-year-old Joel Tesfai, a recent UC Berkeley graduate, as funny, selfless and genuine.

Tesfai was said to be pursuing a promising career in finance. He's also described as someone who puts great value on his relationships.

"For Joel, the importance lies not in what he is doing, but rather who he is surrounded by. Wherever he is, there’s laughter," the GoFundMe said, adding, "He never fails to make it known that the people in his life are important to him. There is nothing more important for Joel than God, his friends, and family."

Sorensen, a graduate of San Jose State University, was said to be pursuing a master's degree at Golden Gate University in San Francisco.

"Everyone who has the pleasure of knowing John would describe him as easy-going, empathetic, and ambitious," the GoFundMe noted, adding that he had a deep love for family and for the sport of soccer.

"He grew up playing soccer which was not only a passion, but where he created a second family," the fundraising organizer shared. "His friends and family mean everything to him and he will stop at nothing to make sure they are taken care of."

All three young men were said to be avid soccer players and active members of the Bay Area’s Habesha and Christian community.

Their longtime bond and brotherhood began at a young age.

They've always been there for one another, the GoFundMe said, adding, "Now we ask you to please be there for them."

Organizers said the money raised would go toward medical bills, future rehabilitation, and other support, including funeral expenses for Mitiku’s family.

On Facebook, Mitiku's brother, Biniam, shared photos of him and his elder sibling with a heartbreaking and moving tribute to him, whom he called his best friend.

"Words can’t describe how I’m feeling. I’m shocked. There truly was nobody like you, and there never will be," the younger brother wrote. "As long as I’m alive, with everything I have, I will always love you."

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from the GoFundMe set up by Sara Tesfai and from press releases issued by San Diego County's Department of the Medical Examiner and the California Highway Patrol San Diego Area.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.