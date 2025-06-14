1 killed, 2 wounded in Bay Point shooting

article

The Brief Three people were shot, one fatally, in the 2100 block of Mendocino Drive. One person was found wounded at the scene, while two others took themselves to a hospital. Authorities are still looking for the shooter.



One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Bay Point on Saturday.

Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent just before 1 a.m. to the 2100 block of Mendocino Drive on reports of the shooting and found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound on the front lawn of a residence, according to a department statement.

Deputies provided life-saving measures to the wounded man until fire department units arrived, but the man was later pronounced dead.

His identity was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

The sheriff’s office later learned two other wounded victims took themselves to a hospital, and they are being treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at 925-313-2600 or through Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441.

Anonymous tips can be placed by email at tips@so.cccounty.us or by voicemail at 866-846-3592.