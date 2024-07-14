1 killed, another wounded in Oakland shootings

One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting on Telegraph Avenue in Oakland Saturday, police said.

Officers arrived at the 4000 block of Telegraph Avenue at 5 p.m. and found a gunshot victim, according to police. Paramedics took the person to the hospital for treatment, but they were pronounced dead, police said.

Shortly later, officers were notified of a different gunshot victim who had arrived at a hospital. Further investigation revealed that the second victim also sustained their injuries during the shooting in the 4000 block of Telegraph, according to police.

The second victim was listed in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950. Any videos or photos that could assist with the investigation should be sent to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.