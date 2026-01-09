1 killed in shooting near Oakland flea market

The Brief Oakland police are investigating a fatal shooting reported just before noon Friday in the 5400 block of Coliseum Way near the Oakland Coliseum Flea Market. Officers found a victim with gunshot wounds at the scene; the victim was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Authorities have not confirmed whether the shooting occurred at the flea market, and the victim’s identity has not been released.



Oakland police are investigating a fatal shooting on Friday near a flea market, authorities said.

Shooting reported on Coliseum Way

What we know:

The shooting occurred just before noon in the 5400 block of Coliseum Way, near the Oakland Coliseum Flea Market.

When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Investigation ongoing

What's next:

Police have not confirmed whether the shooting took place inside the flea market.

Aerial footage showed officers surrounding a parked Tesla Cybertruck in the parking lot of the flea market.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.