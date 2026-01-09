Expand / Collapse search

1 killed in shooting near Oakland flea market

Published  January 9, 2026 1:45pm PST
Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating a fatal shooting on Friday near a flea market, authorities said.

Shooting reported on Coliseum Way

What we know:

The shooting occurred just before noon in the 5400 block of Coliseum Way, near the Oakland Coliseum Flea Market.

When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Investigation ongoing

What's next:

Police have not confirmed whether the shooting took place inside the flea market. 

Aerial footage showed officers surrounding a parked Tesla Cybertruck in the parking lot of the flea market.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The Source: Information for this report comes from the Oakland Police Department.

