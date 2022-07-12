1 man killed, another critically wounded in East Oakland shooting

article

An Oakland man is dead and a Vallejo man is in critical condition following a shooting in East Oakland on Monday, police said.

The shooting occurred sometime before 7 p.m. in the 8600 block of International Boulevard.

Officers responded Monday evening to the 9000 block of MacArthur Boulevard, where they located the Vallejo man, according to police.

The Oakland man ended up at a hospital after the shooting and died there, police said.

Paramedics took the Vallejo man to a hospital. Officers learned during their investigation that the shooting occurred on International Boulevard, police said.

The name of man who died was not yet being released by police, pending notification of the man's family.

Officers are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about it is asked to please call the department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or a tip line at (510) 238-7950.

