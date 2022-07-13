1 man killed in Oakland triple shooting near Fox Theater; 2 women injured

Oakland police are investigating a early Wednesday morning shooting, where a man was killed and two women were injured near the Fox Theater.

The Oakland Police Department patrol desk told KTVU that officers were called to the area of 19th Street and Telegraph Avenue, just after 1:30 a.m.

Officers were notified to the gunfire by ShotSpotter technology as well as 911 calls, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the women – one from San Leandro and the other from Tracy – were taking to Highland Hospital, according to police spokeswoman Candace Keas.

The area remained active as of early Wednesday morning.

Dozens of evidence markers dotted the street and sidewalk. And some chaos was captured on videos posted on Citizen App.

As the sun came up, several people arrived at the scene to see what happened. They didn't speak publicly but were emotional as they peered on over the crime scene tape.

Police did not release any information about a motive or suspects.

This is the 61st homicide in Oakland this year.

Anyone with information should contact the Oakland Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.

People arrive at the scene of a triple shooting where one person died near the Fox Theater in Oakland. July 1`3, 2022 Expand

People arrive to the scene of a deadly shooting in front of the Fox Theater. July 13, 2022

Oakland police are investigating an overnight triple shooting, in which at least one person was killed near the Fox Theater. July 13, 2022

source: Citizen App

source: Citizen App

source: Citizen App