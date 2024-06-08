1 man shot to death, several stabbed in fight at Lake Berryessa

article

A man was shot to death and several people were stabbed in a "large fight" Saturday afternoon on the western shore of Lake Berryessa, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's spokesman Henry Wofford said the fight occurred about 5:30 p.m. at Oak Shores Day Use Area. The public recreation area is known for beach activities, swimming and shoreline fishing.

The identity of the dead man wasn't immediately available. Multiple stabbings occurred and two people were airlifted to local hospitals, Wofford said.

No arrests were immediately reported. The investigation is being led by Napa County Sheriff's detectives.