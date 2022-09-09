1 of 2 Contra Costa County jail escapees arrested in Vallejo hotel

One of two men who broke out of the Marsh Creek Detention facility in Clayton over the weekend has been arrested, as sheriff's deputies continue to search for the other escapee.

In a Facebook post, the Contra Costa County Sheriff said that Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, 33, of Richmond, was arrested in a hotel in Vallejo Thursday at 9:15 a.m. and was booked at the Martinez Detention Facility.

No details were provided on how authorities found Ramirez-Vera.

The sheriff said Jorge Garcia-Escamillia ,28, of Pittsburg, remains outstanding.

Both men escaped the Clayton facility on Sunday.

The sheriff has not said how the men escaped.

Ramirez-Vera had originally been sentenced on weapon, burglary, and vandalism charges. He was due to be released in the first week of January, the sheriff said.

Garcia-Escamilia was being held on charges that include vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, and drug possession. He had a future court date in three weeks, the sheriff said.

Both men are now facing felony charges of escape from a county detention facility and face a potential state prison sentence.

MCDF is a minimum-security facility that houses sentenced prisoners and those who are facing lower-level charges that would likely result in a sentence served locally.