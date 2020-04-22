1 of 2 dead in Potrero Hill crash identified

A woman who was one of two people to die in a crash in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood on Tuesday evening has been identified by the city's medical examiner's office as 28-year-old Angelique Starks.

Officers had responded at 7:21 p.m. to the crash involving a silver Nissan SUV that traveled through a fence at 25th and Dakota streets, went down a hill and stopped in a parking lot, police said.

Starks, a San Francisco, resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner's office said a second person also died as a result of the crash, but their name is not yet being released. Police said a dog also perished in the crash.

A third person inside the SUV was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.