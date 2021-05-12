1 person airlifted with major injuries after Altamont Pass head-on collision

A person suffered major injuries in a head-on collision Wednesday morning in unincorporated Livermore, Alameda County fire officials said.

Crews were dispatched at 6 a.m. to Altamont Pass Road at Dyer Road where one car came to rest on top of another car.

One person suffered major injuries and was first extricated from a car and then airlifted to John Muir Medical Center in stable condition, according to fire officials. A second person was taken to Eden Medical Center by ambulance.

Fire officials did not know the extent of that person's injuries.

A spokeswoman for the fire department did not have any more information early Wednesday afternoon about the collision.