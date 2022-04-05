1 person found dead at Oakland homeless camp fire

article

One person was found dead in an RV after a fire broke out at an Oakland homeless encampment, the city's fire department said.

The fire burned three RVs, two cars and a flatbed truck, firefighters said.

Five people were displaced by the fire, authorities said.

The camp on Wood Street and 26th Street is an area of West Oakland that has seen several recent fires.

A few blocks north, three RVs caught fire on Wood Street and 34th Street last month. Two dogs died in that fire. There was also a large fire that burned several vehicles nearby on Wood Street at West Grand Avenue.