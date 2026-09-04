1 person taken to hospital for chemical inhalation at San Francisco golf course

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The Brief One person was taken to the hospital for chemical inhalation in San Francisco on Friday. The fire department said the chemical mixture was accidental. The hazmat situation is at the Presidio Golf & Concordia Club.



One person was taken to the hospital on Friday for inhalation of a chemical mixture at a San Francisco golf course, officials say.

The San Francisco Fire Department responded to Presidio Golf & Concordia Club for cleanup of a hazardous material situation.

What we know:

The fire department posted photos of their response to the golf course on social media at 3:40 p.m. They said the incident involved the accidental mixture of muriatic acid and chlorine.

It is not clear who inhaled the chemical or if they were seriously harmed.

The department did not have an estimate of when the hazmat situation would be cleaned up and cleared.

At around 4:30 p.m., SkyFOX flew over the scene and the fire department had already left.

The golf course is at the edge of one San Francisco's wealthier enclaves in Presidio Terrace at Arguello Boulevard.

During the incident, fire officials urged residents and nearby businesses to avoid the area and to listen to instructions from emergency workers.

San Francisco Fire Department responds to a hazmat scene at a Presidio golf course. Sept. 4, 2026.