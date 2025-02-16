1 rescued from Pier 32, 1 still missing: SFFD

A woman was rescued from the water by Pier 32 Saturday night and was hospitalized, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

A man who was in the area that also fell into the water is still considered missing, officials said.

The woman was found around 10:20 p.m. An hour later, the San Francisco Police Department took over the scene and deployed drones to find the missing man.

Methods such as thermal imaging cameras, drones, and floodlights were deployed to search for the man.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.