1 woman killed, another injured by driver in San Francisco

A driver struck and killed one woman and sent another pedestrian to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Monday morning, San Francisco police said.

Several cars were also hit by the driver around 10:52 a.m. SkyFOX flew over the intersection of 24th Avenue and Santiago Street in the Sunset district and saw several cars that appeared damaged.

A driver was allegedly "racing" when he collided with two women crossing the street in San Francisco's Sunset neighborhood, Supervisor Gordan Mar said on Oct. 24, 2022. (KTVU FOX 2)

The victims were described as seniors by Supervisor Gordan Mar.

The driver was allegedly "racing" up Santiago Avenue and "didn’t stop as they crossed the street," Mar tweeted. Police did not confirm Mar's allegations.

The man driving the car remained at the site of the collision and was also hospitalized. His injuries were described as "non-life-threatening."