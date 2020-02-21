10-year-old once thought to never be able to walk runs across finish line at Disney Princess 5K

A 10-year-old defying the odds.

Hannah Herman was never expected to walk.

She was left at a medical facility in Kazakhstan with a club foot when she was born.

But that didn't stop Erin Herman from adopting Hannah and taking her home to Cincinnati, Ohio.

(Walt Disney World)

With love and the help of physical therapy, Hannah miraculously began to walk at the age of two.

Hannah, who is now 10 years old, just accomplished another major milestone in her journey.

Advertisement

She and her mother ran the Disney Princess 5K Friday morning.