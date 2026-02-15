Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez released from prison

article

Former UFC fighter Cain Velasquez was released from prison on parole on Sunday after spending 11 months in custody for a 2022 shooting where he chased the man accused of molesting his son.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed to KTVU that Velasquez, 43, was released on Sunday – due in part to the man receiving a little over 3.5 years worth of pre-sentence credit for time served while he was awaiting sentencing for the attempted murder, assault and gun charges stemming from the shooting.

Velasquez pleaded no contest to the charges and was sentenced to five years in prison.

As part of his sentence, Velasquez won't be allowed to ever own a firearm again. Velasquez was also ordered to obey a 10-year protective order, which will prevent any contact with the man he chased and his family.

The backstory:

Prosecutors alleged Velasquez followed a truck that was transporting Harry Goularte and his parents, leading a high-speed chase through three Silicon Valley cities and ramming the vehicle with his own truck.

Goularte, the man charged with molesting Velasquez’s 4-year-old son, is the adult son of the woman who ran the daycare Velasquez' son attended.

They said Velasquez shot at the vehicle several times with a .40-caliber pistol, injuring Goularte's stepfather in the arm and torso.